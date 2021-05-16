Pakistan confirm West Indies tour schedule

LAHORE: Pakistan will play five T20 Internationals and two Test matches against the West Indies in July and August.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Saturday confirmed the national teamâ€™s tour to the West Indies, which will take place from July 21 to August 24.

The tour, which will take place following the conclusion of the ODI and T20I series in England, will commence with two T20Is in Barbados on July 27 and 28. There will be three T20Is in Guyana on July 31, August 1 and August 3.

After a two-day practice match on August 6-7 in Guyana, the side will move to Jamaica where the two Tests will be held at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and from August 20-24.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: â€œThe tour to the West Indies is always a valued and prized tour for the Pakistan cricket teams.