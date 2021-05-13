Dr Yasmin Rashid visits Mayo Hospital corona monitoring unit

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Mayo Hospital Corona Monitoring Unit on Wednesday to monitor performance of the unit. Present on the occasion were Consultant Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Professor Dr Saqib Saeed, Medical Superintendent Dr Iftikhar and other officials. Professor Asad Aslam Khan and Dr Iftikhar gave briefing to the minister about reserved beds, ventilators and Oxygen availability.

Later, the minister visited Vaccination Centre at Sabzazar along with Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Captain (r) Usman Younis. The minister said that the government was monitoring corona situation closely and continuously increasing the number of vaccination centres. In Punjab, 236 centres and in Lahore seven centres were functional, she mentioned.

The vaccine was being administered as per NCOC guidelines, she added. She said that government was using top quality and safe vaccine while adequate amount of vaccine was available in Punjab.