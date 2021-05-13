close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 13, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres calls it quits

World

AFP
May 13, 2021

Washington: Ellen DeGeneres, a staple of daytime American talk show culture, said on Wednesday she is ending her show after 19 seasons. The 63-year-old host, writer, producer, actress and comedian won dozens of Emmy awards for the show and has been a pioneer in America since she came out as gay in 1997. That revelation shocked America and nearly doomed her career.

Latest News

More From World