Stay home, stay safe

The healthcare crisis in India urged our policymakers to take timely steps to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. The government is aware of the fact that the third wave of Covid-19 is lethal. However, citizens are refusing to listen to what the authorities are saying. It was expected that the week before Eid would witness huge crowds in markets, which would eventually contribute to a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. To eliminate the risk of the total collapse of our healthcare system, the government has extended Eid holidays and imposed a smart lockdown across the country. In Karachi, too, the Sindh government has imposed a lockdown. All markets, shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, and picnic spots will remain closed during Eid. However, the response of people is not positive. Many people are still going out to complete their Eid shopping. On the other hand, traders are not happy with the decision as well. As a result, some businesses like salons and shopping markets are defying the government’s orders. This highlights the fact that people are not taking Covid-19 seriously. There is no doubt that the lockdown is the need of the hour. People should follow SOPs and cooperate with the government.

Syeda Alina Zaidi

Karachi