Performance matters

The sitting government has paid so much attention to the alleged corruption of the Sharifs. However, in this fight against corruption, people have gained nothing. Top PML-N leaders were also arrested on corruption charges – and were later released on bail. Talks shows on different TV channels routinely discuss these cases. It is unfortunate that there is no discussion on how the country’s problems can be solved and what steps can be taken for the welfare of people.

People are interested to know what the incumbent government is doing to give relief to the downtrodden and what it is doing to deal with the problems of rising inflation and a high rate of unemployment. The ruling party has completely ignored the promises it made before coming to power. In the end, it is the performance of the government that matters and that guarantees victory in the next general elections.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad