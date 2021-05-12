PM Imran’s visit to S Arabia has given a new impetus to ties: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia has given a new impetus and dimensions to Pak-Saudi relationship.

“With the establishment of the Supreme Coordination Council between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and agreements in various fields will strengthen ties in areas of religious affairs, trade, investment, economy and finance,” he said while addressing a press conference here Tuesday.

He said the prime minister during his visit to Saudi Arabia held meetings with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Muslim World League (Rabit-e-Al-Alam-e-Islami) and the Imams of the Harmain Al-Sharifain. He said detailed discussions were held on the issues of Islamophobia, Namoos-e-Risalat and blasphemy with objectives to take practical steps on a permanent basis to address these problems of the Islamic world.

Expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine, he said OIC was urged to take immediate action against atrocities on oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir. “Special prayers were also arranged by expressing condemnation at atrocities on the oppressed people of Palestine and Kashmir,” he added. He said Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) and Holy Kaaba were opened especially for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Markaz Malik Salman has been doing charity and welfare work all over the world for a long time, adding that those who target any charitable work of Markaz Malik Salman are actually afraid of further strengthening of Pak-Saudi ties.

He said Markaz Malik Salman has served people of Pakistan through thick and thin and remained committed to serving Pakistan in the wake of any problem and catastrophe. He said the premier visited Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said during PM’s visit, an agreement was inked to set up a Supreme Coordination Council between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said during the visit, the premier discussed important issues with Saudi leadership relating to Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and blasphemy with a commitment for taking practical steps in addressing all these challenges.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit was given full importance not only by the Saudi leadership but also by the people and the Saudi Arabia media. “Crown Prince has also accepted the invitation to visit Pakistan,” said Ashrafi, adding that in 2021, the most important leaders of the Arab Islamic world will visit Pakistan. He said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have vowed to further enhancing cooperation in trade, economy, investment, media and defence.

Ashrafi said all the rumors with the prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia have died down as since last one year, rumors were being spread to spoil Pak-Saudi relationship. “Following the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan, efforts are being made to criticise PM’s Saudi Arabia visit on account of charitable and welfare works of Markaz Malik Salman,” he added.

He said atrocities against Palestinians were intensified in the last week of Ramazan, Israeli beasts are constantly attacking the worshippers inside Masjid-Al-Aqsa, the entire world will have to take practical steps against Israeli atrocities. He said on the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, ‘Youm-e-Palestine’ will be observed on May 14 (Friday) across the country and Israeli atrocities would be condemned. He said the entire Pakistani nation stands united with oppressed people of Palestine against Israeli atrocities.