close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 12, 2021

Man held for pilfering electricity

National

A
APP
May 12, 2021

SIALKOT: A man was caught allegedly for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in a nearby locality. The Gepco SDO along with his team and police raided at Lalaywali and arrested Ishaq red-handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. A case has been registered against the accused.

Latest News