Man held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT: A man was caught allegedly for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in a nearby locality. The Gepco SDO along with his team and police raided at Lalaywali and arrested Ishaq red-handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines. A case has been registered against the accused.