Ren quits as Birmingham chief executive

LONDON: Birmingham have announced the resignation of their chief executive Xuandong Ren.

Ren, appointed to the board at St Andrew’s by the club’s owners Trillion Trophy Asia in the summer of 2017, has been the subject of increasing fan protests this season.

A statement on Birmingham’s official website said: “Chief executive officer, Xuandong Ren, has resigned from his position at the club with immediate effect. “The Board would like to place on record their sincere thanks for his service and contribution.

The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Birmingham issued a statement on Saturday in response to banners that had been put up by a Blues fans’ protest group in Blackburn town centre before their final game of the season at Ewood Park.