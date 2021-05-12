Police to register tenants online

Our crime correspondent

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have decided to register the tenants online, said the officials on Tuesday.

According to the officials, Inspector-General Islamabad Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman would inaugurate the online registration system of the tenants after the Eidul Fitr.

The IG Islamabad conducted an online open ‘Kutchery’ at the Islamabad Traffic Police office here where a citizen suggested online registration of the tenants so that they don’t face any problem in getting themselves registered. The IG appreciated the suggestion and immediately agreed to it.

According to the officials, the IG has asked the officials concerned to start work on the proposal so that it could be started at the earliest. He said that the police was using all the available resources to reach out to the people and facilitate them.