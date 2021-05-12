Violence against women

Cases of domestic violence have seen a dramatic and steep rise during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a bitter reality that in our society the basic rights of humans are blatantly violated. For survivors of this torturous form of abuse, it gets difficult to lead a healthy life. Unfortunately, despite protests from every corner of the country, no action has been taken to put an end to domestic abuse. Many victims try to end their lives as they see no light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Social workers and NGOs should campaign against this heinous crime and urge the authorities to do something about this issue.

Mudassir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad