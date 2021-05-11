Higher education

It has been more than two and a half years since the PTI came to power. The government, however, isn’t concerned about the fate of Balochistan. In the National Assembly (NA), parliamentarians from the area do not talk about the issues faced by residents. They are not concerned about the serious problem of a lack of education institutions in the province. In Usta Muhammad, a city in Balochistan, there is no university. To complete their education, students from this area move to Punjab or other provinces.

However, not every student has the privilege of relocating to another province for studies. The authorities concerned should build a university in the city.

Ashfaq Nazeer

Usta Muhammed