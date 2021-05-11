Pakistan Post, stores sign deal

LAHORE: Pakistan Post will provide its special services to deliver medicines and sweets of various brands at people’s doorstep during COVID-19 lockdown.

In this connection, an agreement was signed with brand stores of medicines and sweets with Pakistan Post under the supervision of Deputy Postmaster General (operations) Shahid Javed Malik at GPO Mall road on Monday.

The move was aimed at ensuring the supply of medicines and sweets with convenience at people’s doorstep during lockdown and Eid occasion, a spokesperson said.

Postmaster General Central Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza will monitor the campaign, while a designated helpline 0323-4982049 has also been set up for the purpose.