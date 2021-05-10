Police, MPAs visit cop’s daughter after her video appeal

A viral video clip of a cop’s daughter forced the Karachi police to approach her to assist her in her hour of need. According to details, a clip of the late sub-inspector Waheed Khan’s daughter seeking help has been doing the rounds on social media.

The video forced the police to act and the welfare branch of the Karachi police approached the daughter of the deceased officer. A press release issued by the spokesperson of the Karachi police on Sunday said that cash, ration and other items worth Rs50,000 were delivered to the family of the late cop.

An officer of the Police Welfare Branch met the family of the deceased on the occasion and assured them that the department would meet all their responsibilities.

Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh also visited the deceased police officer’s home to condole with the bereaved family passing through hard times after the untimely departure of their sole breadwinner.

The officer had been posted at the Preedy police station in Karachi and had lost his life a few weeks ago when he suffered a heart attack after returning from duty.

Shaikh and MPA Malik Shahzad Awan visited the home in Baldia Town, and said on the occasion that Khan was an honest police officer, which was evident from the fact that his family of eight was living in a single-room house.