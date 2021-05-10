tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A few days back, on a busy street in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of Karachi, a woman was robbed at gunpoint. The scared woman hurriedly gave her valuable belongings to the robber as she wanted to save her life. This case is not a rare one. Unfortunately, Karachi has been witnessing a rise in street crimes for many years now. Why are our law enforcement personnel unable to deal with these crimes? The police authorities have to come up with an out-of-box idea to put an end to street crimes.
Muhammad Jan Jatoi
Larkana