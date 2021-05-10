A few days back, on a busy street in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood of Karachi, a woman was robbed at gunpoint. The scared woman hurriedly gave her valuable belongings to the robber as she wanted to save her life. This case is not a rare one. Unfortunately, Karachi has been witnessing a rise in street crimes for many years now. Why are our law enforcement personnel unable to deal with these crimes? The police authorities have to come up with an out-of-box idea to put an end to street crimes.

Muhammad Jan Jatoi

Larkana