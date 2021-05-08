PM Imran Khan hails Amazon for approving Pakistani sellers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hailed Amazon for approving Pakistani sellers to export their goods through their system, opening opportunities for the youth as it would enable a new breed of young entrepreneurs to join the export market.

In a tweet, the prime minister said: “A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through their system. Amazon starting operations in Pakistan will open opportunities for our youths as it will enable a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs to join the export market.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting on the proposed recommendations regarding the Public Sector Development Programme for the next financial year.