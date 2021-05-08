4 cops injured in clash with locals

LAHORE:Four police officials, including a sub-inspector, were injured and police personnel carrier damaged during a clash between locals and the administration of a government housing society in the limits of Haier police on Friday.

The clash took place when a road was merged into the government housing society. Locals of Palkay village, Haier, got infuriated and attacked police and the officials of the department concerned, as a result, four cops, including a sub-inspector, suffered injuries. The mob also pelted stones at the police personnel carrier and partially damaged it. Meanwhile, the DIG Operations took notice of the incident and directed police to arrest the culprits.

Truck kills boy: A boy was killed and his father injured by a speeding truck in the Sundar area on Friday. Zulfiqar along with his son Naeem was crossing the road near Mohnalwal Sundar when a rashly-driven truck hit them. As a result, Naeem died on the spot and Zulfiqar got injuries. Police handed over the body to the family.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 899 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, seven people died, whereas 965 were injured. Out of this, 573 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 379 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.