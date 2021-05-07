NTC to hold series of webinars on latest technological trends

Islamabad: The National Technology Council (NTC) will hold a series of webinars on various facets of technology and the latest technological trends amidst the hardships stirred by COVID-19 and the resultant lockdowns. The first webinar of the series, entitled ‘Using Existing Technology to Develop COVID-19 Vaccine in Pakistan’ will be held on May 19, 2021. The webinars will cover topics such as COVID-19 vaccine development, improving solar panel technology to make it user-friendly and aesthetically appealing, automotive technology, and energy-efficient and green building technology, etc.

In a virtual meeting, presided over by NTC Chairman Imtiaz Hussain Gilani, the Council reiterated its resolve to pursue NTC’s agenda of quality assurance in the technical education through programme accreditation and registration of technologists during the prevailing critical time. It was decided to continue the NTC quality assurance programmes, including accreditation and registration of graduates, while following the COVID-19 protocols.

The meeting participants underlined that the quality and standards of subject content need constant up-gradation with a special focus on curriculum. They prioritised 10 engineering technologies, in which the higher education institutions are running four-year degree programnes, for curriculum development. Prof. Dr. Inayat Ullah Babar, vice chancellor, University of Engineering Technology, Taxila, and a member of the NTC’s governing body, shall be the focal person for this initiative.

It was further decided that the NTC will strengthen its social media handles to provide real-time information for public, technologists, and stakeholders.