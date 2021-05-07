FIA seeks record from CDA on bogus transfer

ISLAMABAD: In another case of alleged bogus file transfer in Capital Development Authority (CDA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought record of transfer of plot of D-13 from the CDA One Window Operation.

The action was taken on the application of Abdul Hafeez who purchased a plot in 1-C, street # 100, Sector D-13/3 Islamabad through real estate consultant “The Builders”.

Abdul Hafeez in his application stated that he along with the property consultant Adil went to CDA One Window Operation to verify the plot where they meet CDA official Sameer Chohan who assured them that the plot is genuine. On the assurance, he purchased plot and later when he went to the same office for the transfer of the plot he came to know that the plot doesn’t exist. He requested the FIA to probe the investigation and recover his money.

Sources in the CDA told that all the record of CNIC and addresses of seller were fake in this case despite the fact that few officers who are involved in bogus files transfer in CDA One Window Operation assured Abdul Hafeez that the plot is genuine.

The FIA in its letter, a copy of which is available with The News, has directed to Director Land CDA to provide complete documents of plot 1-C, of Sector D-13/3, Islamabad and treat it as urgent case.

Sources told The News that the CDA officials who were involved in this case have settled the matter and have paid amount to applicant Abdul Hafeez. Now high officials are using delaying tactics to provide documents to the FIA to save their blue eyed employees.