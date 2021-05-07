Removal of VC Sahiwal varsity: Higher Education Dept refutes news

LAHORE: Spokesperson of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has refuted a news item published in a section of the press regarding removal of VC University of Sahiwal on the charges of corruption and misuse of authority.

In handout issued Thursday, the spokesperson clarified that an MPA in the Punjab Assembly session pointed out some alleged irregularities and misuse of power by the vice chancellor University of Sahiwal, the other day upon which the Minister of Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz assured that if some specific corruption was pointed out by the MPA, an inquiry may be initiated against the VC.

Punjab Assembly speaker asked the department to give the additional charge of VC University of Sahiwal to another officer due to allegations levelled by the lawmaker. Replying to this, the minister assured the House that the appointment process of permanent vice chancellor University of Sahiwal was already under process, however, till the finalisation of the process of appointment on permanent basis, additional charge of University of Sahiwal would be given to some other vice chancellor by replacing vice chancellor University of Okara who was holding the additional charge as VC University of Sahiwal.