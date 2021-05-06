Another package

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced the historic Rs370 billion development package for Gilgit-Baltistan. This fund will be spent on hydel power generations and local distribution networks, improving tourism connectivity, skills trainings and scholarships for young people, and improving healthcare services. In the past, the prime minister announced development packages for other areas too. A few weeks back, he announced a development package worth Rs446 billion for Sindh. Last year, following the heavy rains in Karachi, the prime minister announced a separate development package of Rs1.1 trillion.

The incumbent government has completed more than two years of its five-year-long tenure and all it has done is to ‘announce’ packages. The government, however, hasn’t started any development project. It is hoped that the authorities will look into this matter and take necessary steps to work on the much-needed development projects.

Sanaullah Kalwar

Kashmore