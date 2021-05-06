PM decries Pak missions apathy towards diaspora

ISLAMABAD: While pointing to “indifferent attitude” of officers and staff at Pakistan missions abroad in resolving the problems of diaspora, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged them on Wednesday to adopt the passion of serving Overseas Pakistanis, whose remittances were contributing a lot for running the country.

“Overseas Pakistanis are our major strength. Pakistan is running on their remittances. If they would not have been remitting, the country would have gone towards bankruptcy,” Khan said while addressing Pakistan Ambassadors and High Commissioners via video-link.

Referring to his 20 years of living experience in England, the Prime Minister said he himself witnessed the indifferent attitude of officers and staff at Pakistan High Commission in London towards the labour class diaspora.

Pakistan ambassadors during the decades of 1970s, 80s and 90 used to behave like masters of the colonial days, he remarked.

Prime Minister Khan mentioned the recent complaints received at Citizens Portal about the “indifferent and callous” attitude of officers and staff at Pakistan embassy in Saudi Arabia towards the diaspora, which he described as shocking. “It is unfortunate how we [staff and officers at the embassy] deal with Overseas Pakistanis. This is unacceptable. It cannot go on in this way during the current era. The embassies were duty-bound to serve the diaspora,” he maintained.

The Prime Minister listed the 17 services, which the embassies were duty-bound to render for the facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis, including the attestation of education documents, marriage papers, driving license, experience certificate, power of attorney and affidavit. He said there were complaints of unnecessary delays, not adhering to time and apathy of staff in providing those services particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, from where Pakistan received maximum remittances.