close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent  
May 6, 2021

Babar, Fakhar nominated for Player of the Month award

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent  
May 6, 2021

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman for the “Player of the Month” award following their spectacular performances in the away series against South Africa.

The ICC announced the nominations to recognise the spectacular performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket on Wednesday.

Last month, Azam toppled Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world. Azam has 865 points while the Indian skipper has 857. The Pakistan skipper scored 228 runs in the ODI series.

Latest News

More From Sports