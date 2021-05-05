close
Wed May 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2021

Varsity working on neutering stray dogs

May 5, 2021

SUKKUR: Sindh Agriculture University is working to render the stray dogs neuter by working on the hormonal mechanism of their reproductive system.

The faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences is conducting a research to contain the growing number of stray dogs in the province. According to the faculty members, they are working to neuter the stray dogs by manipulating their hormones.

