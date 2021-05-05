Varsity working on neutering stray dogs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: Sindh Agriculture University is working to render the stray dogs neuter by working on the hormonal mechanism of their reproductive system.
The faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences is conducting a research to contain the growing number of stray dogs in the province. According to the faculty members, they are working to neuter the stray dogs by manipulating their hormones.