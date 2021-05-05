Another subdivision of District Central locks down

As part of the ongoing efforts of the authorities to fight the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the administration of the Central District Municipal Corporation ordered

a micro smart lockdown in another of its subdivisions on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the office of the district’s deputy commissioner, the micro smart lockdown in the Gulberg Town subdivision will remain in force until May 18. Micro smart lockdowns have been ordered in several blocks of the town on the recommendations of the district health officer.

The notification said that the subdivision has 30 active cases of the coronavirus. Micro smart lockdowns have been ordered in Block 3, Block 7, Block 8, Block 9, Block 12, Block 13, Block 14, Block 15, Block 16, Block 17 and Block 18.

Wearing a mask has been declared mandatory by the local administration in these areas, where social gatherings have been banned. Movement of people residing in the areas under micro smart lockdowns will be strictly restricted.

Pillion riding on motorbikes and commercial activities will not be allowed in these areas, and only groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to open during the specified timings. All kinds of industrial units falling in these areas will also remain closed, and no home delivery or takeaway of any sort will be allowed from restaurants and other eateries.

Nine more die of Covid

Nine more people have died due to Covid-19 and 1,122 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,687 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 15,297 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,122 people, or 7.3 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,695,977 tests, which have resulted in 287,642 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 16,567 patients across the province are currently infected: 15,939 are in self-isolation at home and 628 at hospitals, while 592 patients are in critical condition, of whom 56 are on life support.

He added that 612 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 266,388, which shows the recovery rate to be 92.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,122 fresh cases of Sindh, 427 (or 38.1 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 211 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 112 from District South, 58 from District Central, 19 from District West, 15 from District Malir and 12 from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 286 new cases, Sukkur 65, Dadu 37, Matiari 34, Larkana 31, Shaheed Benazirabad 28, Ghotki 25, Tando Allahyar 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Mirpurkhas 21, Badin 20, Thatta 16, Sanghar 15, Qambar 10, Naushehroferoze and Shikarpur nine each, Khairpur eight, Kashmore seven, Jamshoro three, Jacobabad two and Sujawal one, he added.