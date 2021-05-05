Minimum wages

On May 1, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar announced an increase in the minimum wage and raised it to Rs20,000 from the current Rs17,500. This commendable step will provide some relief to workers.

The ruling party should also fulfil its pre-election commitment of increasing the EOBI pension from Rs8,500 to Rs15,000. This much-needed increase will help citizens make ends meet with ease.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad