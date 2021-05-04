close
Tue May 04, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

Fatalities now 160 as 4 more die of corona

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

MINGORA: Four more patients died of Covid-19, raising the number of fatalities to 160 in the district so far.

Officials of the Health Department said on Monday that 142 patients infected by Covid-19 were under treatment at the Saidu Teaching Hospital. They said that four Covid-19 patients died while battling for life for the last several days at the hospital. The officials said that three dead belonged to various areas of Swat while one was hailing from Lower Dir district. They added that 20 new patients were admitted to the hospital while 12 were discharged after their complete recovery from the viral infection. The officials said that more suspected patients had tested positive due to the non-observance of SOPs and ignoring the government guidelines to stem the viral pandemic.

