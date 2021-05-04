PIC starts kids open heart surgeries

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) has started conducting open-heart surgeries on children and heart transplants, said the spokesperson of the institute.

Riffat Anjum, the spokesperson for the PIC, said that the PIC had become the only paediatric cardiac hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that open-heart surgeries and heart transplants of children would be performed at the institute.

She said noted paediatric and heart transplant surgeon Mubashir Zarin Khan Tahirkheli was now working with the PIC.

The senior doctor had treated hundreds of children suffering from heart ailments in Pakistan, Canada and Saudi Arabia, added the spokesperson in a press release.