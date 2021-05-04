Rabbani demands policy for protection of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Monday demanded for convening the Committee of the Whole of the Senate in which all stakeholders are invited to formulate policy and legislation to ensure the protection of journalists and ensure the implementation of articles 19 and 19A, Constitution, 1973.

“The government has circumvented articles 19 and 19A, Constitution, 1973, by suppressing, imposing censorship, using Pemra, issuing advices and intimidating by use of force the media in Pakistan,” he said while demanding the legislation to ensure protection and implementation of Article 19 and 19-A of the Constitution.

Mian Raza Rabbani said as many as 15,000 journalists and media workers lost their jobs, 148 cases of attacks and violation against the media were reported during May 2020 and April 2021 as a consequence the Pakistani people have been denied their constitutional right to information.

He said some 27 fabricated legal cases against journalists pending, journalists have been abducted and attempts on their lives have been made. “Those failing to follow the government line have lost their jobs,” he said.

He said Pakistan has dropped to 145 out 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index under the present government. Raza Rabbani said in addition a new dimension of control has been introduced in the name of national security as a consequence the state has a blanket cover to kill any news or information.