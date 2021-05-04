close
Tue May 04, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

AC holds open court

Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

JARANWALA: The AC Monday held the revenue open court. The visitors submitted their applications and the AC issued on the spot orders for resolution of the complaints. Meanwhile, the AC fined several people over violation of coronavirus SOPs. Later, he inspected Ramazan Bazaar and checked quality of basic commodities.

