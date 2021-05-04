AC holds open court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JARANWALA: The AC Monday held the revenue open court. The visitors submitted their applications and the AC issued on the spot orders for resolution of the complaints. Meanwhile, the AC fined several people over violation of coronavirus SOPs. Later, he inspected Ramazan Bazaar and checked quality of basic commodities.