Hot and dry weather in plains predicted

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Weak moist currents were reaching western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country during day time, while dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain were expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in afternoon. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Islamabad, Mangla, Okara, Quetta, Zhob, Lasbella, Barkhan, Dalbandin, Rawalakot, Parachinar, DI Khan, Malam Jabba and Shaheed Benazirabad. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore, it was 37.8°C and minimum was 24°C.