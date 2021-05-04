Soldiers distribute face-masks

Rawalpindi : Army ‘Jawans’ distributed face-mask to spread the awareness amongst the public to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus.

At Adiala Road, GT Road near Morgha,

Airport Road near Gulzar-e-Quaid, Allahabad and several other points, they stopped motorists,

motorcyclists and pedestrians provided them face-mask free of cost on Monday.

The citizens appreciated the polite attitude of army officials for not only distributing face-mask among public but also educating them to follow SOPs to avoid third wave of coronavirus.

While, patrolling on the vehicles in different areas, they were announcing to follow SOPs and wear face-mask to avoid coronavirus.

The army ‘Jawans’ also visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and open markets in the city providing them face mask and requesting people to follow SOPs.

A number of signboards inscribed ‘Wear Face Mask’, ‘Follow SOPs’also installed by Pakistan Army at different localities.