Two killed, one injured in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two people, including a child, were killed in different incidents Sukkur region on Saturday.

Reports said a man, identified as Sadruddin Jakhrani has gunned down his wife Fatima accusing her for ‘Karo Kari’ in village Ali Nawaz Jakhrani of Taghwani town in Jacobabad district. The police said the accused has managed to escape from the scene. In another incident, some unidentified armed persons of Jatoi clan attacked on the house of Barkat Jatoi and opened fire, in which Barkat received severe injuries and his two-year-old son Mir Hassan was killed over the issue of cattle theft in village Naich in district Larkana. The police shifted the body and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.