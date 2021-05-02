Govt urged to revive farm sector by easing input costs

KARACHI: The government must announce tangible steps in the upcoming federal budget including curtailment of fertiliser prices and tariff on tube wells to cut the cost of agriculture inputs, an industry official said on Saturday.

“Even in last budget, federal government failed to announce any new initiative for the development of agriculture sector,

which is the backbone of national economy,” said Ahmad Jawad, Vice President Pakistan Businesses Forum in a statement.

Jawad said the target of 2.8 percent for agriculture development in the fiscal year of 2020-21 was also on low side in an unusual time.

“It’s time an effective and workable horticulture and agriculture export policy, similar to the textile policy, in consultation with all stakeholders, be introduced in the upcoming budget,” he said.

He also urged the government to support farmers in purchase of machinery, fertilisers, pesticides and other inputs.

“Infrastructure should also be developed to ensure farm-to-market access,” he said adding,

“The leadership should formulate a sustainable agriculture policy to ensure food security in the country”.

Due to an alarming plunge in cotton production, Pakistan would need to import seven million bales worth $4 billion. He lamented that recently, cotton production of the country touched 30-year low in terms of volume.

“The government should take practical steps to increase cotton production in the country,” Jawad said.

Jawad said the government should announce a concrete package in the budget for the facilitation of horticulture industry as global trade had crossed $200 billion.

Moreover, he said that the government should allocate funds to promote hybrid seed industry in Pakistan under private-public partnership to increase per-acre productivity.

“The world is focusing on the use of certified seed for enhancing agriculture productivity due to better profitability and international recognition.”