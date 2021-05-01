NLF observes Labour Day

Islamabad: The National Labour Federation (NLF) will observe the International Labour Day today (May 1) with pledge to continue struggle for rights of the labour community.

In a statement on Friday, the NLF President, Shamsur Rehman Swati demanded of the government to ensure implementation of labour laws and registration of whole the labour community with the Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI), Social Security and Workers Welfare Fund.

Swati also called upon the government to fix minimum wages of workers in view of inflation and price hike. Presently, around 71 per cent of labour community comprises informal workers (daily wagers) who have no access to any benefits or laws.

The NLF president also demanded of the government to immediately convene a tri-partite conference with representation from government, owner and workers. The conference should discuss issues being faced by the labour community and give it solutions which should be binding on the government.