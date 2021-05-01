Crowded places

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The authorities have instructed shops and businesses to remain open until 6pm. During their operational hours, however, these markets, shopping malls and business centres are overcrowded with customers and visitors openly violating SOPs. What is the purpose of reducing the opening hours of markets when there is no implementation of SOPs? Will the virus only spread at night?
Sajjad Khattak
Attock