close
Sat May 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
May 1, 2021

Crowded places

Newspost

 
May 1, 2021

The authorities have instructed shops and businesses to remain open until 6pm. During their operational hours, however, these markets, shopping malls and business centres are overcrowded with customers and visitors openly violating SOPs. What is the purpose of reducing the opening hours of markets when there is no implementation of SOPs? Will the virus only spread at night?

Sajjad Khattak

Attock

Latest News

More From Newspost