Police hold flag march

LAHORE:Lahore Police, consecutively on a fifth day, carried out flag march in different areas of the City to monitor law and order situation as well as implementation corona SOPs.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman led the flag march. DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations and other senior police officers also participated in the flag march. Contingents of Pakistan Army and Rangers, teams of different operational units of Lahore Police, including Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police and Police Response Unit, were part of the flag march.

The flag march started from Town Hall and passed through different roads and markets of the City, including The Mall, GPO Chowk, Laxmi Chowk, Boharwala Chowk, Garhi Shahu Bridge, Taizaab Ahata, GT Road, Katchopura, Wasunpura Road, Misri Shah, Chowk Na'khuda, Tokaywala Chowk, Shadbagh, Ring Road, Shahdara Morr and Batti Chowk. The CCPO said Lahore Police was alert round the clock.