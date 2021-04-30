30,000 youth given technical training

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said over 30,000 students had been given professional training in conventional and high-tech fields under the Kamyab Jawan's Skills for All programme.

During a meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, the SAPM said Rs10 billion Skills for All project was meant to revamp the technical and vocational education and training sector in the country.

He said 14 components of the project revolved around the establishment of 75 high tech skills centres, National Employment Exchange Tool, business incubation centres, skills up-gradation of teachers, etc. The participants discussed initiatives undertaken under the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP), through National Vocational & Technical Education Commission (NAVTEC) and Higher Education Commission (HEC).

The meeting was attended by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman, NAVTTEC Chairman, HEC Executive Director and senior government officials. The SAPM said about 10,000 businesses had been set up by young entrepreneurs by getting access to finances through the Kamyab Jawan's Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES). He said about Rs8 billion had already been disbursed while another Rs5 billion would be disbursed until June 2021.