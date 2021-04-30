PIEDMC revises contract for Quaid-e-Azam Business Park

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) on Thursday approved awarding development works contract of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhurapura with a downwards revised cost of Rs8.49 billion.

The decisions were made in the 148th meeting of the PIEDMC board of directors, chaired by Syed Nabil Hashmi. The board approved the minutes of the 147th board meeting and reviewed implementation of previous decisions.

PIEDMC Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the concerned officers to expedite the development work related to the managed industrial estates especially Quaid-e-Azam Business Park.

The board of directors on the recommendations of the Procurement Committee approved Rs2.9 million for third party validation of Quaid e Azam Solar Park Bahawalpur and Rs11.8 million for CCTV surveillance system operations and maintenance. It also approved Rs35.7 million for access road from National Highway to Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Rs1.9 million for consultancy services for drainage of stagnant water in Bhalwal Industrial Estate, Rs1.8 million for purchase of tools for Electric Department in Vehari Industrial Estate, and Rs2.8 million for consultancy services for detailed design and master planning of Chunian Aqua Park.

Foundation laying preparations for the development works of Quaid-e-Azam Business Park, Center way Business Square, and special interchange on the motorway scheduled for May 1 were also reviewed at the meeting.