1,000 Wapda engineers given training

LAHORE:To meet the increasing demand of power sector in grid station maintenance and operations, an NTDC training centre was established at Technical Services Group (TSG) at New Kotlakhpat, which has trained over 1,000 engineers and technical staff during past two and half years.

A state-of-the-art training simulator was installed at the said training centre with the cost of Rs1 billion funded by Japanese Govt Training Simulators provides practical work and new testing sets for on-job-training and hands-on experience during different technical courses for engineers and technicians of Power Sector of Pakistan.

Training centre has recently completed its 4th Sector Specific Course for engineers of BPS-17, which is mandatory for promotion in next grade. In this regard a virtual course closing ceremony was held at Wapda House, MD NTDC Engr Dr Kh Riffat Hassan was the chief guest of the ceremony and distributed the certificates among position holders. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, major part of the training was later completed online. Twenty-nine participants were trained during this course, 20 officers from NTDC as 9 officers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) joined the said training. While addressing the ceremony, MD NTDC Engr Dr Kh Riffat Hassan said that Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has pledged to further upgrade NTDC Training Centre. JICA will provide simulators for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) and Ultra High Voltage System and 20 computer-based Grid Operation Simulator with Installation at different grids of NTDC.

During last two and half year, 300 participants were trained in Skill Enhancement and Refresher Courses, 250 in Grid Operation & Maintenance Courses, 110 in Protection & Instrumentation Courses, 120 Dead & Live Line Maintenance Courses and 220 participated in Short Courses & Seminars.

It is pertinent to mention here that the courses of training centre cover the recent developments and critical issues of Transmission and Distribution (T&D) System, Energy Meter studies 660kV HVDC, discussions on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market which is going to be implemented in near future.

Renowned and veteran engineers of Power Sector and International experts are invited to deliver lectures to impart their professional prowess to the participants.

Eid bonus for LCWU employees : Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza distributed Eid bonuses among university employees of scale 1 to 5 here on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony held in this regard, the VC said that that the support staff was an important part of the university administration and various measures were being taken for their welfare. She added that multistory flats would be built in place of dilapidated residential quarters. The Vice Chancellor distributed Eid checks worth Rs 1.3 million among 528 employees including daily wagers, contract and regular staff.