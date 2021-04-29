Imran hails MBS stance on Iran

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
News Report
ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday that Pakistan hailed Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman efforts to maintain peace with Iran. He said that Iran is our neighbour and S Arabia is our closest friend. He said that this step for peace to strengthen Muslim Ummah.
Imran Khan said that Pakistan has been pushing a rapprochement between S Arabia and Iran and offering services to help solve their irritants.