Imran hails MBS stance on Iran

News Report

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan said in a tweet on Wednesday that Pakistan hailed Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman efforts to maintain peace with Iran. He said that Iran is our neighbour and S Arabia is our closest friend. He said that this step for peace to strengthen Muslim Ummah.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has been pushing a rapprochement between S Arabia and Iran and offering services to help solve their irritants.