Pakistan facing big challenge due to corona: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to hold consultations on the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, national security and regional situation.During the meeting, the foreign minister said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the powerful economies of the world, and as a developing country, Pakistan is also facing a big challenge. Considering the situation, the country is specially focusing upon its priorities of regional situation and economy, he said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food Security Fakhar-e-Imam, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Minister for Energy Hamad Azhar, PM’s Advisor on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, PM’s Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, PM’s Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gohar, Board of Investment Chairman Atif Bukhari, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and civil and military officials, a press release said.

During the meeting, diplomatic efforts for projecting abroad the investment opportunities in the agriculture, information technology and other sectors of Pakistan were discussed. Qureshi said they are focusing upon economic diplomacy to promote economic cooperation and regional linkages.

He said Pakistan would continue its sincere efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the whole region. He welcomed a joint statement issued at the conclusion of a trilateral meeting held in Turkey over the Afghan issue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance of stressing a comprehensive intra-Afghan dialogue under the Afghan leadership which is acceptable to all Afghans to achieve a durable peace in the worn-torn country. He called upon the international community to play its role in ending the gross human rights violations and redeeming the innocent Kashmiris from the unabated aggression and oppression unleashed by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).