Following corona SOPs yielding results in Bannu

BANNU: Restrictions imposed by the district administration and implementation of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) are yielding positive results as only seven persons reported for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials of the Health Department said that earlier 18 to 20 patients reported for the viral infection but the strict implementation of SOPs proved very successful and result-oriented.

They said that currently 96 patients were under treatment at the Khalifa Gulnawaz Hospital and all were out of danger.

They added that no Covid-19 patient was put on a ventilator as they were doing well. Also, no death reported of the patient infected by the coronavirus.

The officials said that the viral infection could be defeated if the people followed the SOPs in letter and spirit.