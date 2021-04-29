Man wounded in Sher Shah shooting dies

A man wounded in a firing incident in Sher Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday. According to police, 40-year-old Kamran, son of Aslam, was shot and injured on Tuesday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Man injured

A man, 24-year-old Hamza, son of Imtiaz, was injured in a firing incident in Surjani Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.