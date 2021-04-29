Man wounded in Sher Shah shooting dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man wounded in a firing incident in Sher Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday. According to police, 40-year-old Kamran, son of Aslam, was shot and injured on Tuesday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.
Man injured
A man, 24-year-old Hamza, son of Imtiaz, was injured in a firing incident in Surjani Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.