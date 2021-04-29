close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 29, 2021

Man wounded in Sher Shah shooting dies

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
April 29, 2021

A man wounded in a firing incident in Sher Shah succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Wednesday. According to police, 40-year-old Kamran, son of Aslam, was shot and injured on Tuesday. He was taken to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Man injured

A man, 24-year-old Hamza, son of Imtiaz, was injured in a firing incident in Surjani Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Latest News

More From Karachi