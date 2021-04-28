close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
A
APP
April 28, 2021

Drive against profiteers

National

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq Tuesday said a campaign was underway in the district against hoarders and profiteers. The deputy commissioner said during last 15 days, special price magistrates conducted 4,325 raids in the district and fined Rs 21.1077 million over profiteering. He said 133 FIRs were registered under the Price Control Act against profiteers and 16 shopkeepers were arrested.

