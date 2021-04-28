close
Wed Apr 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 28, 2021

BD rescues Rohingya Muslims

World

AFP
April 28, 2021

Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh: The Bangladesh coast guard on Tuesday rescued 30 Rohingya refugees adrift in the Bay of Bengal for two days after they were attacked by pirates, an official said. About a million Rohingya refugees live in sprawling camps in south-east Bangladesh, having fled repression in Myanmar.

Coast Guard spokesman Commander Amirul Haque said the boat left from near the camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district on Friday, carrying 20 women, five men and five children. "On Sunday, the boat was attacked by pirates who took all valuables from the refugees and crippled the boat’s engine before leaving," he told reporters.

Latest News

More From World