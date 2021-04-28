Digital transformation of over 1,500 schools planned

Islamabad: Jazz, the country's leading 4G operator and internet and broadband service provider, has collaborated with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to digitally transform 1,652 TCF schools, to benefit over 266,000 students in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

It will also help replace aging tablets and mobile phones that run the TCF’s School Management Application allowing principals to collect data more efficiently. According to details, the three years collaboration will introduce a blended learning curriculum, revamp of computer labs, and a digital school management system.

By revamping the existing computer labs and installing 500 battery-powered audio-visual rooms, TCF will introduce a new, cutting-edge digital literacy curriculum designed for blended learning.

Teachers will combine online educational materials with traditional place-based classroom methods to illustrate concepts that are described in the textbooks. 3,584 TCF teachers will also be trained to use this state-of-the-art technology.

Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, President and CEO of TCF, said, “Every child deserves and can have a 21st-century education. We have been experimenting with ways to use technology to support learning for many years. Jazz’s support comes at the right time for us to be able to introduce new solutions, which are a model for what is possible in Pakistan.”

“Our support of TCF over the years is based on the mutually inclusive objective of empowering the youth with quality education and skill set that compliments this digital age. We are enabling TCF to complete its digital transformation to provide a robust learning experience that is relevant, valuable, and builds digital-age skills,” added Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer at Jazz.

He said the Jazz, being driven by the impetus to digitally empower the youth and to assist the government in realizing its Digital Pakistan vision, would continue to club its resources and expertise in creating long-term, sustainable solutions and partnerships that uplift individuals and the larger community.