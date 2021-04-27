MPA Shahzad Qureshi calls on President Arif Alvi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh Assembly member Shahzad Qureshi and Dr Sanjay Gangwani called on President Dr Arif Ali at the Governor House in Karachi on Monday.

During the meeting, Qureshi discussed the Karachi package, issues and the current political and economic situation. He also apprised the president of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. On this occasion, MPA Qureshi also suggested measures for the prevention of the coronavirus and implementation of SOPs.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the steps taken by Qureshi and called for more work for the welfare of the people. On the other hand, Shahzad Qureshi said in his message on social media that the helpless people of India were constantly dying due to the coronavirus

epidemic.

He called for learning from the terrible situation in the neighbouring India. He warned that if we do not take this situation seriously, we may also face a similar situation, so we need to follow the SOPs introduced by the government. This is for the good of us and our loved ones, he added.