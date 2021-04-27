Six die of Covid-19, another 727 diagnosed with contagious disease

Covid-19 claimed six more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,605. In the meantime, 533 patients of Covid-19 were admitted to various hospitals, of whom the condition of 509 patients was stated to be critical and 43 of them were on life support.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday as he shared the daily report on the pandemic with the media. He said six more patients had died of Covid-19 in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,605 that constituted a 1.7 per cent death rate, which was lower than other provinces of the country except Balochistan.

Shah explained that as results of 11,855 tests were obtained during the last 24 hours, 727 new cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed that constituted a 6.1 per cent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,578,180 samples had been tested against which eight per cent or 279,271 cases had been detected, of which 94 per cent or 262,639 patients had recovered, including 343 during the previous 24 hours.

He stated that there were currently 12,027 patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Sindh, of whom 11,485 were in home isolation, nine at the isolation centres and 533 at different hospitals.

According to the CM, of the 727 new cases, Karachi had 258 cases, including 133 in District East, 53 in District Malir, 29 in District Central, 28 in District South, 13 in District Korangi and two in District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 140 cases, Shikarpur 58, Thatta and Sujawal 39 each, Larkana 26, Mirpurkhas 23, Dadu 22, Naushehro Feroze 19, Shaheed Benazirabad 16, Ghotki and Jamshoro 14 each, Kamber-Shahdadkot 12, Tando Allahyar and Badin eight each, Khairpur seven, Sanghar six, Sukkur three, and Jacobabad and Matiari had one new case each.