Another micro-lockdown imposed in North Karachi

After a UK variant of the novel coronavirus was detected in Karachi’s District Central, the deputy commissioner (DC) of the district imposed a micro-small lockdown in a locality of District Central on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the District Central DC, the micro-small lockdown was imposed on Monday in the relevant streets of North Karachi sub-division Sector 11-A on the recommendation of the district health officer.

The lockdown was imposed as the virus may lead to a potential public health emergency for general public, especially the vulnerable high-risk aged population associated with comorbidities.

The district administration has notified a micro-smart lockdown from April 26 to May 10 in the street where the British variant of the novel coronavirus has been reported in a house. “The British variant of the virus spreads rapidly,” said the DC in a statement, adding that the infected patient had been quarantined in his home for a period of two weeks and streets surrounding the patient’s home had been sealed.

According to the notification, all persons will have to wear masks who want to enter or leave the area. Unnecessary movement of people has also been banned. All businesses and industrial activities will remain closed in the area, while pillion riding has also been banned, said the notification.

All kinds of family gatherings will be banned and the coronavirus-positive persons will be quarantined in their homes. According to the notification, the government will take all possible steps for distribution of rations among the entitled people in the area.

On Saturday night, the district administration of District Central had imposed many micro-smart lockdowns in its jurisdiction due to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 infections in the country. According to the notification released by the District Central DC Office, micro-smart lockdowns would remain enforced until May 8 in areas of four sub-divisions of the district — Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi and North Nazimabad.

Last week on Wednesday, a micro-smart lockdown was already imposed in some areas of District Central and District Keamari. According to a notification released by the District Keamari DC Office, micro-smart lockdowns were enforced until May 5 in areas of three sub-divisions of the district — Keamari, Baldia and SITE — on recommendations of the district health officer.