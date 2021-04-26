close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

TLP protests

Newspost

 
April 26, 2021

This refers to the editorial ‘Tackling TLP’ (April 22). There is absolutely no doubt that the government made a hopeless start on the issue, and only worsened the situation with subsequent moves, resulting in an absolute disaster. How can an elected government agree to solve diplomatic issues by taking dictation from an extremist group?

Also, when the government finally decided to get tough, why didn’t it give clear orders to law-enforcement personnel. The initial vague orders let protesters brutally torture hundreds of policemen – at least two policemen died. And while the country was under the grips of chaos, the prime minister continued to ignore the situation.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi

